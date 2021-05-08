Slow Damage: Clean Dishes Spinoff Game Gets Manga

Spinoff game launched on April 27

Hiromasa Okujima ( Bad Boys, Happy Home ) launched the Slow Damage: Clean Dishes -leveret- manga in the 39th issue of Akita Shoten 's Kachi Comi magazine on April 1. The manga is based on the Slow Damage: Clean Dishes spinoff game of Nitro+CHiRAL boys-love game brand's adult game Slow Damage .

The free Slow Damage: Clean Dishes browser spinoff game launched for PC on April 27.

The Slow Damage game launched for PC on February 25. Nitro+CHiRAL announced the game in 2016. JAST USA's JAST BLUE boys-love label will release the game in English.

Kabura Fuchii wrote the script for the game, and Uiro Yamada was credited with the original art. The story involves "a wound cut open and desire," and it is set in modern-day Japan. The main character Towa lives in Shinkōmi. Towa doesn't think about tomorrow, and his days are depraved and ephemeral.

The game inspired a short prequel manga adaptation by Sumimoto that launched last July. The short manga is titled Slow Damage: Zenjitsutan (Slow Damage: Prequel). The game also inspired an ongoing main manga adaptation.

Okujima had announced in September that they would launch two new manga last November and February. Okujima launched a manga adaptation of Thai author JittiRain's 2gether boys love novel on the News Crunch website in November. SuBLime is releasing SHOOWA and Okujima's Bad Boys, Happy Home manga in English.