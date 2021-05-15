Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 26-May 2

Rurouni Kenshin Part I: Origins , the first live-action film adaptation of Nobuhiro Watsuki 's Rurouni Kenshin manga, aired on NTV on Friday, April 30 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 12.0% rating.

Naoko Yamada and Kyoto Animation 's anime film adaptation of Yoshitoki Ōima 's A Silent Voice manga aired on NHK on Thursday, April 29 at 3:36 p.m., and it earned a 2.4% rating.

NHK Educational aired the Love Live! The School Idol Movie anime film on Saturday, May 1 at 2:30 p.m., and it earned a 0.4% rating. The channel also aired the Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie Over the Rainbow anime film on Sunday, May 2 at 2:30 p.m., and it also earned a 0.4% rating.

This week's episode of the live-action series of Norifusa Mita 's Dragon Zakura Two sequel manga aired on TBS on Sunday, May 2 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 13.9% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)