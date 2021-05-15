×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the new ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 26-May 2

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
1st live-action Rurouni Kenshin film earns 12.0% rating, A Silent Voice earns 2.4% rating

Rurouni Kenshin Part I: Origins, the first live-action film adaptation of Nobuhiro Watsuki's Rurouni Kenshin manga, aired on NTV on Friday, April 30 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 12.0% rating.

Naoko Yamada and Kyoto Animation's anime film adaptation of Yoshitoki Ōima's A Silent Voice manga aired on NHK on Thursday, April 29 at 3:36 p.m., and it earned a 2.4% rating.

NHK Educational aired the Love Live! The School Idol Movie anime film on Saturday, May 1 at 2:30 p.m., and it earned a 0.4% rating. The channel also aired the Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie Over the Rainbow anime film on Sunday, May 2 at 2:30 p.m., and it also earned a 0.4% rating.

This week's episode of the live-action series of Norifusa Mita's Dragon Zakura Two sequel manga aired on TBS on Sunday, May 2 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 13.9% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV May 2 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 9.1
Detective Conan NTV May 1 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 7.3
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV May 2 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 6.5
Doraemon TV Asahi May 1 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 4.1
My Hero Academia NTV May 1 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 4.0
One Piece Fuji TV May 25 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.8
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi May 1 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.5
Tropical-Rouge! Precure TV Asahi May 2 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.1
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E May 1 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.6
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E May 1 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.4

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 19-25
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives