Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 26-May 2
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Rurouni Kenshin Part I: Origins, the first live-action film adaptation of Nobuhiro Watsuki's Rurouni Kenshin manga, aired on NTV on Friday, April 30 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 12.0% rating.
Naoko Yamada and Kyoto Animation's anime film adaptation of Yoshitoki Ōima's A Silent Voice manga aired on NHK on Thursday, April 29 at 3:36 p.m., and it earned a 2.4% rating.
NHK Educational aired the Love Live! The School Idol Movie anime film on Saturday, May 1 at 2:30 p.m., and it earned a 0.4% rating. The channel also aired the Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie Over the Rainbow anime film on Sunday, May 2 at 2:30 p.m., and it also earned a 0.4% rating.
This week's episode of the live-action series of Norifusa Mita's Dragon Zakura Two sequel manga aired on TBS on Sunday, May 2 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 13.9% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|May 2 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|9.1
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|May 1 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.3
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|May 2 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.5
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|May 1 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|4.1
|My Hero Academia
|NTV
|May 1 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|4.0
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|May 25 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|3.8
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|May 1 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|3.5
|Tropical-Rouge! Precure
|TV Asahi
|May 2 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|3.1
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|May 1 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|2.6
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|May 1 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|2.4
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)