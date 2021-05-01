News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 19-25

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
5th Detective Conan film earns 10.0% rating, 1st Dragon Zakura Two episode earns 14.8% rating

Detective Conan: Countdown to Heaven, the fifth anime film in the Detective Conan franchise, aired on NTV on Friday, April 23 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 10.0% rating.

The premiere episode the live-action series of Norifusa Mita's Dragon Zakura Two sequel manga aired on TBS on Sunday, April 25 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 14.8% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV April 25 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 8.8
Detective Conan NTV April 24 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 6.3
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV April 25 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 6.1
One Piece Fuji TV April 25 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 4.2
Doraemon TV Asahi April 24 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 4.0
My Hero Academia NTV April 24 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 3.6
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi April 24 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.4
Tropical-Rouge! Precure TV Asahi April 25 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.0
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E April 24 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.6
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E April 24 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.5

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

