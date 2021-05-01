News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 19-25
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
5th Detective Conan film earns 10.0% rating, 1st Dragon Zakura Two episode earns 14.8% rating
Detective Conan: Countdown to Heaven, the fifth anime film in the Detective Conan franchise, aired on NTV on Friday, April 23 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 10.0% rating.
The premiere episode the live-action series of Norifusa Mita's Dragon Zakura Two sequel manga aired on TBS on Sunday, April 25 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 14.8% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|April 25 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|8.8
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|April 24 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.3
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|April 25 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.1
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|April 25 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|4.2
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|April 24 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|4.0
|My Hero Academia
|NTV
|April 24 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|3.6
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|April 24 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|3.4
|Tropical-Rouge! Precure
|TV Asahi
|April 25 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|3.0
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|April 24 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|2.6
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|April 24 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|2.5
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)