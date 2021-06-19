Tokyo Revengers Anime's 3rd Promo Video Previews Bloody Halloween Arc

New arc starts in July with Nakimushi's ending song 'Tokyo Wonder'

An event for the television anime of Ken Wakui 's Tokyo Revengers manga debuted the anime's third promotional video, third key visual, and information on the next ending theme song on Saturday. The video previews the Bloody Halloween arc which will launch in July.





The group Nakimushi performs the new ending theme song "Tokyo Wonder," which will start playing in the 13th episode on July 3. It will also be available on digital music services on July 2.



Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Watching the news, Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his girlfriend from way back in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has died. The only girlfriend he ever had was just killed by a villainous group known as the Tokyo Manji Gang. He lives in a crappy apartment with thin walls, and his six-years-younger boss treats him like an idiot. Plus, he's a complete and total virgin … At the height of his rock-bottom life, he suddenly time-leaps twelve years back to his middle school days!! To save Hinata, and change the life he spent running away, hopeless part-timer Takemichi must aim for the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang!!

Koichi Hatsumi ( Berserk: The Golden Age Arc I - The Egg of the King , Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga , Deadman Wonderland , Gangsta.) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS , and Yasuyuki Muto (Basilisk, Deadman Wonderland , Sengoku Basara - Samurai Kings ) is in charge of the series scripts. Kenichi Ohnuki ( Golden Kamuy , Gundam Build Fighters ) and Keiko Ōta ( Ace Attorney , Hyakko ) are designing the characters. Satoki Iida is directing the sound, and Hiroaki Tsutsumi ( Children of the Whales , Dr. Stone , Jujutsu Kaisen ) is composing the music.

Wakui launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2017, and Kodansha published the manga's 22nd volume on April 16. The series has more than 4 million copies in circulation. Kodansha Comics published the 20th volume in English on April 13. The manga entered its final arc on June 2.

Warner Bros. Japan is making a live-action film of the manga, which was slated to open in Japan in October 2020 but will now open on July 9. Tsutomu Hanabusa (live-action Kakegurui , Miseinen dakedo Kodomo ja Nai ) is directing the film. The production began filming last winter but halted filming in April 2020 to prioritize the health of the cast and crew.

Wakui serialized the Shinjuku Swan manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine from 2005 to 2013 with 38 volumes. The manga inspired a six-episode live-action television series in 2007 and two live-action movies in May 2015 and January 2016.