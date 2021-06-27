Idaten Deities in the Peaceful Generation Reveals 3rd Promo Video, More Cast, Opening Theme Artist

MAPPA revealed more cast members and a new promotional video during its 10th anniversary livestream event on Sunday for the television anime adaptation of Coolkyoushinja and Amahara 's Heion Sedai no Idaten-tachi ( Idaten Deities in the Peaceful Generation ) manga.

The event also revealed that Tatsuya Kitani ( Mob Psycho 100 II , Sirius the Jaeger ) will perform the opening theme song "Seija no Kōshin" (Parade of Saints). The above video previews the song.

The new cast includes: (Character name romanizations are not confirmed)

The anime will premiere on Fuji TV 's Noitamina programming block on July 22 at 12:55 a.m. JST (effectively, July 23).

The previously announced cast includes:

Seimei Kidokoro is directing the series at MAPPA . Hiroshi Seko ( Attack on Titan ) is in charge of the scripts and series composition. Nao Ootsu ( BEASTARS ) is designing the characters and is also the chief animation director alongside Masaru Kitao . Yoshiaki Dewa ( Fate/stay night , Dororo ) is composing the music.

Coolkyoushinja launched the manga in Young Animal in August 2018. The manga is a remake of Amahara 's online manga of the same name. The manga's fourth volume will ship on June 29, and the fifth volume will ship one month later on July 29.

In the manga's story, gods appeared when humanity was on the verge of destruction due to the work of demons. Deities called "Idaten" fought and sealed away the demons 800 years ago. Nowadays, the Idaten have no fighting experience and they live peaceful lives. But now the demons are reviving, and the battle between gods, humans, and demons is about to begin.