JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 6: Stone Ocean Anime Reveals Promo Video, Cast, Staff, December Debut on Netflix Worldwide

A livestream event for the anime series adaptation of Hirohiko Araki 's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure : Stone Ocean manga revealed the show's promotional video, cast, staff, and key visual on Sunday. The event also revealed the anime will premiere exclusively on Netflix worldwide in December, and will then air on television in Japan in January on Tokyo MX , MBS , and BS11 .

The below video has English subtitles.

The new cast includes:

Mutsumi Tamura as Ermes Costello



Mariya Ise as F.F (Foo Fighters)



Atsumi Tanezaki as Emporio Alnino



Yuichiro Umehara as Weather Forecast (Weather Report)



Daisuke Namikawa as Narciso Anastasia (Narciso Anasui)



Daisuke Ono as Jotaro Kujo



As previously announced, the anime will star Ai Fairouz as Jolyne.

David Production is returning to produce the series. Kenichi Suzuki is returning from Parts 1-3 as the chief director, and Toshiyuki Kato ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable series director, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan director) is the director. Yasuko Kobayashi is returning from the previous anime to handle the series composition, and Masanori Shino ( Black Lagoon , Gungrave , No Guns Life ) is the character designer. Shun'ichi Ishimoto ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind chief animation director) is the Stand designer. Yoshikazu Iwanami is returning as the sound director, and Yūgo Kanno is returning from Parts 3-5 as composer.

Other staff members include:

The manga is the sixth part of Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga, and it continues the story from the previous entries. Netflix describes the series:

Florida, U.S.A, 2011 After an accident while on a drive with her sweetheart, Jolyne Cujoh falls into a trap and is sentenced to fifteen years. She is sent to the state-run maximum-security correctional facility Green Dolphin Street Prison—AKA "the Aquarium." On the verge of despair, she receives a pendant from her father that causes a mysterious power to awaken inside of her. "There are things in this world that are more terrifying than death, and what's happening in this prison is definitely one of them." A message from a mysterious boy who appears before Jolyne, inexplicable events that occur one after another, the horrifying truth told to her by her father when he comes to visit, and the name DIO... Will Jolyne ultimately be set free from this stone ocean they call a prison? The final battle to end century-long fateful confrontations between the Joestar family and DIO begins!

The Stone Ocean arc of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga ran from 1999 to 2003, and has 17 volumes, consisting of volumes 64 through 80 of the overall manga.

David Production has produced television anime series for all of the previous parts of the manga. The anime of the first two arcs, Phantom Blood and Battle Tendency , aired as a 26-episode series in 2012-2013. The JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders anime aired for 24 episodes in 2014, and the second half, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders Battle in Egypt Arc , aired for 24 episodes in 2015. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable aired for 39 episodes in 2016. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind aired for 39 episodes in 2018-2019.

Crunchyroll has streamed all of the anime as they aired. Viz Media is releasing the anime in North America, and has released up through JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind . Viz Media is also releasing the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga in English.

The JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable arc also inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in August 2017. Viz Media has also licensed the film for home video.

Araki's spinoff manga Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan ( Kishibe Rohan wa Ugokanai ) has also inspired several OVAs and a live-action mini series. Netflix began streaming the anime worldwide on February 18. The live-action mini-series aired in Japan in December 2020.