Hokkaido concerts slated for Saturday, Sunday have been postponed

The talent agency Ken Production announced on Friday that voice actor Takeaki Masuyama ( The [email protected] SideM 's Suzaku Akai) has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Pro-Fit announced on the same day that voice actor Hiroshi Watanabe ( The [email protected] SideM 's Natsumi Sakaki) has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Masuyama took a PCR test on Tuesday after being informed that he had a close contact with a person with COVID-19 at work. Masuyama tested positive on Thursday and has since been recuperating at home. His agency Ken Productions confirmed that it is taking appropriate measures.

Watanabe similarly took a PCR test due to a possible close contact with a person with COVID-19. His agency stated that he will undergo treatment and followup observations under the guidance from health centers and medical institutions.

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Wednesday that " The [email protected] SideM 6th Live Tour ~Next [email protected]!~ Side Hokkaido" concerts originally scheduled for Saturday and Sunday have been postponed.

The following voice actors in The [email protected] franchise confirmed this week that they have tested positive for COVID-19:

Another cast member of The [email protected] SideM , Yuko Sanpei , received a positive COVID-19 test result on Wednesday. Takuma Nagatsuka ( The [email protected] SideM 's Jun Fuyumi) also received a positive COVID-19 test result on Wednesday. Yoshiki Nakajima ( The [email protected] SideM 's Jiro Yamashita ) received a positive COVID-19 test result on July 22.

Sources: Ken Production, Pro-Fit via Yaraon!