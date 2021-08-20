News
Takeaki Masuyama, Hiroshi Watanabe Are 8th, 9th [email protected] SideM Voice Actors Diagnosed with COVID-19 This Week
posted on by Alex Mateo
The talent agency Ken Production announced on Friday that voice actor Takeaki Masuyama (The [email protected] SideM's Suzaku Akai) has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Pro-Fit announced on the same day that voice actor Hiroshi Watanabe (The [email protected] SideM's Natsumi Sakaki) has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Masuyama took a PCR test on Tuesday after being informed that he had a close contact with a person with COVID-19 at work. Masuyama tested positive on Thursday and has since been recuperating at home. His agency Ken Productions confirmed that it is taking appropriate measures.
Watanabe similarly took a PCR test due to a possible close contact with a person with COVID-19. His agency stated that he will undergo treatment and followup observations under the guidance from health centers and medical institutions.
Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Wednesday that "The [email protected] SideM 6th Live Tour ~Next [email protected]!~ Side Hokkaido" concerts originally scheduled for Saturday and Sunday have been postponed.
The following voice actors in The [email protected] franchise confirmed this week that they have tested positive for COVID-19:
- Takehiro Urao (The [email protected] SideM's Daigo Kabuto) developed a fever early Monday morning, took a PCR test, received the positive test result, and has since been undergoing treatment and followup observations
- Takeru Kikuchi (The [email protected] SideM's Yūsuke Aoi) developed a fever, received the positive PCR test result on Tuesday, and has since been undergoing treatment and followup observations
- Shōya Chiba (The [email protected] SideM's Hayato Akiyama) developed a fever and took a PCR test on Wednesday, received the positive test result, and has since been recuperating at home
- Toshinari Fukamachi (The [email protected] SideM's Genbu Kurono) took a PCR test on Tuesday after a possible close contact with COVID-19, developed a fever on Wednesday, received the positive test result on Thursday, and has since been recuperating at home
- Shōhei Komatsu (The [email protected] SideM's Ren Kizaki, Show By Rock!! Stars!!' Hacchin) developed a fever and took a PCR test on Tuesday, received the positive test result on Wednesday, and has since been recuperating at home
- Chisa Suganuma (The [email protected] Shiny Colors' Mamimi Tanaka) developed a fever and took a PCR test on Wednesday, received the positive test result on Thursday, and has since been recuperating at home
Another cast member of The [email protected] SideM, Yuko Sanpei, received a positive COVID-19 test result on Wednesday. Takuma Nagatsuka (The [email protected] SideM's Jun Fuyumi) also received a positive COVID-19 test result on Wednesday. Yoshiki Nakajima (The [email protected] SideM's Jiro Yamashita) received a positive COVID-19 test result on July 22.
Sources: Ken Production, Pro-Fit via Yaraon!