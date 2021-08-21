Peach Boy Riverside Anime Casts Toshiyuki Morikawa, Shunsuke Takeuchi

Morikawa voices Hiko, Takeuchi voices Nobrega

The Twitter account for the television anime of Coolkyoushinja and Johanne 's Peach Boy Riverside manga revealed on Thursday that the anime has cast Toshiyuki Morikawa and Shunsuke Takeuchi . Morikawa will voice Hiko, while Takeuchi will voice Nobrega.

The anime premiered on July 1 on the Tokyo MX channel. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The manga recounts the story of another "peach" beyond the well-known Momotarō the Peach Boy of Japanese folklore. Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Sartrienne Aldraic, princess of the Kingdom of Aldraic, dreams of traveling the world—a dangerous dream in a land where monsters roam the countryside as they please, and humans live behind high, strong walls. But when a chance meeting with traveler Mikoto gives hope to her dream, he shatters it soon after, as he reveals himself to be none other than Momotaro, ruthless demon-slayer. Though horrified by the gore Momotaro leaves behind, Sartrienne is convinced more than ever that she needs to learn about the world beyond her walls, and journeys out...following the steps of the mysterious, charismatic, terrifying boy she met that day...

The anime stars:

Shigeru Ueda ( Märchen Mädchen , Namu Amida Butsu! -Rendai Utena- ) is directing the anime at Asahi Production , and Keiichirō Ōchi ( Hinamatsuri , My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax , The Quintessential Quintuplets ) is supervising the series scripts. Satomi Kurita ( Hina Logic - from Luck & Logic , Princess Connect! Re:Dive , Real Girl ) and Masato Katou are designing the characters. Takaaki Nakahashi ( Mannaka no Rikkun ) is composing the music.

The team Q-MHz is producing the opening theme song "Dark spiral journey" featuring Yuko Suzuhana . Mitei no Hanashi is performing the ending theme song "Yoru o Koeru Ashioto" (Footsteps Across the Night).

Creator Coolkyoushinja and artist Johanne have been serializing the manga in Kodansha 's Shōnen Magazine R and MangaPocket app, and Kodansha published the 10th manga volume on Tuesday.