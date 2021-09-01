Discotek Releases Z/X Ignition, Lupin III vs. Detective Conan, Urusei Yatsura: Only You Anime on BD on November 30

Discotek announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the Z/X Ignition for Blu-ray Disc release on November 30. The company will also release the Lupin III vs. Detective Conan The Movie and Urusei Yatsura: Only You anime films on Blu-ray Disc and the Kodocha and Saiyuki Reload anime on standard definition Blu-ray Disc on the same day. Discotek will release the Project A-Ko anime film on Blu-ray Disc on December 21.

Discotek 's release of Z/X Ignition will include all 12 episodes with English subtitles and with an English dub . The company previously released the anime on DVD in November 2015.



The release of Lupin III vs. Detective Conan The Movie will include an all-new English dub "starring the 'classic' Lupin the 3rd cast, as well as the all-new Case Closed theatrical movie cast." The release will also include 2.0 and 5.1 surround audio mixes for both versions of the movie. Discotek previously released the film on DVD in 2015.



Discotek will release the Urusei Yatsura: Only You , Urusei Yatsura: Remember My Love , Urusei Yatsura: Lum The Forever , Urusei Yatsura: The Final Chapter , and Urusei Yatsura: Always My Darling films with English subtitles and the English dubs from the previous AnimEigo releases. The films debuted between 1983 and 1991. AnimEigo released all five films on DVD.

Discotek released the franchise 's second film, Urusei Yatsura: Beautiful Dreamer , on Blu-ray Disc in February 2018. Central Park Media previously released the film on VHS and DVD.



Discotek will release the entirety of the Kodocha anime series, including the middle school portion of the series that has never before been released in the United States. The release will include the original music, including the original opening theme song. The release will come in two SD Blu-ray Discs, with the first release including the first 51 episodes and Funimation 's English dub . The second set will launch in 2022 with subtitles only.



The release of Saiyuki Reload will include all 25 episodes, as well as Geneon 's English dub .



The remastered Project A-Ko Blu-ray Disc release will use a Domesday Duplicator to recover video content from the LaserDisc release. The release will include English subtitles and the original English dub .

