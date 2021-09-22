Snow Man, Naniwa Danshi Perform Live-Action My Love Mix-Up! Series' Theme Songs

Series premieres on October 9

TV Asahi revealed on Thursday that Snow Man and Naniwa Danshi will perform the theme songs "Secret Touch" and "Ubu Love," respectively, for the live-action series of storywriter Wataru Hinekure and artist Aruko 's My Love Mix-Up! ( Kieta Hatsukoi ) manga. Shunsuke Michieda (upper left in image below) of Naniwa Danshi also plays Aoki in the show, and Ren Meguro (upper right) of Snow Man plays Ida.

The cast also includes Riko Fukumoto (lower left in image above) as Mio Hashimoto and Jin Suzuki (lower right) as Hayato "Akkun" Aida.

Naniwa Danshi's Ubu Love is also the name of the group's debut single, which lauches on November 12.

Other new cast members include Seiichi Tanabe as homeroom teacher Masahiro Taniguchi, Ayumu Mochizuki as Ida's childhood friend and ballet dancer Jun Tomita, and Sho Nishigaki as class president Taishō Nakabayashi.

Shōgo Kusano and Tadaaki Hōrai are directing the series, with scripts by Tsutomu Kuroiwa . Harumi Fuuki is composing the music for the series.

The series will premiere on October 9 at 11:30 p.m. JST on TV Asahi .

Viz Media revealed in February that it will release the manga. The company describes the series:

Aoki has a crush on Hashimoto, the girl in the seat next to him in class. But he despairs when he borrows her eraser and sees she's written the name of another boy—Ida—on it. To make matters more confusing, Ida sees Aoki holding that very eraser and thinks Aoki has a crush on him!

Viz Media will release the first volume on October 5.

Aruko and Hinekure launched the manga in June 2019. Shueisha published the manga's sixth compiled volume on August 25. A short spinoff serialization titled Kieta Hatsukoi : Shōgekijō (Faded First Love: Small Theater) premiered in the August issue of Bessatsu Margaret on July 13.

Aruko and Kazune Kawahara first debuted the original 100-page version of the romantic comedy shōjo manga series My Love Story!! ( Ore Monogatari!! ) in an issue of Bessatsu Margaret Sister in October 2011, and the manga then returned in Bessatsu Margaret as a serialized work. The manga ended in July 2016. Viz Media published all 13 volumes of the manga in North America.

A television anime adaptation debuted in April 2015, and a live-action film adaptation opened in October 2015. Sentai Filmworks released the anime series on home video with an English dub.

Aruko 's five-volume Yasuko and Kenji manga inspired a live-action television series in 2008. The now-defunct JManga service released part of the manga digitally in English.

Sources: TV Asahi, Comic Natalie