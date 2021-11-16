The Game Awards 2021 Nominees Revealed

Metroid Dread, Resident Evil Village nominated for Game of the Year

The Game Awards announced its list of 2021 nominees on Tuesday. The nominees for Game of the Year include Nintendo 's Metroid Dread and CAPCOM 's Resident Evil Village. Other nominees from Japanese game franchises, or developed or published by Japanese companies or their overseas subsidiaries, include:

Best Score and Music: NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... ( Square Enix )

( ) Best Audio Design: Resident Evil Village ( CAPCOM )

( ) Best Performance: Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil ( CAPCOM )

( ) Best Ongoing: Final Fantasy XIV ( Square Enix )

( ) Best Mobile Game: Fantasian ( Mistwalker )

( ) Best Mobile Game: Pokémon Unite ( The Pokémon Company )

( ) Best Community Support: Final Fantasy XIV ( Square Enix )

( ) Best VR: Resident Evil 4 ( CAPCOM )

( ) Best Action/Adventure: Metroid Dread ( Nintendo )

( ) Best Action/Adventure: Resident Evil Village ( CAPCOM )

( ) Best Role Playing: Monster Hunter Rise ( CAPCOM )

( ) Best Role Playing: Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco )

(Bandai ) Best Role Playing: Shin Megami Tensei V ( Sega )

( ) Best Role Playing: Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco )

(Bandai ) Best Fighting: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles ( Sega )

( ) Best Fighting: Guilty Gear -Strive- ( Arc System Works )

( ) Best Fighting: Melty Blood : Type Lumina (Delightworks)

(Delightworks) Best Fighting: Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown ( Sega )

( ) Best Family: Mario Party Superstars ( Nintendo )

( ) Best Family: New Pokémon Snap ( Nintendo )

( ) Best Family: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury ( Nintendo )

( ) Best Family: WarioWare: Get it Together! ( Nintendo )

( ) Best Multiplayer: Monster Hunter Rise ( CAPCOM )

( ) Most Aniticipated Game: Elden Ring (Bandai Namco )

(Bandai ) Most Aniticipated Game: The Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild ( Nintendo )

The awards ceremony will be held on December 9.

Last year, Final Fantasy VII Remake won Best Role Playing Game and Best Score and Music. Animal Crossing: New Horizons won Best Family Game.

Source: The Game Awards 2021