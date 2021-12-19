News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 6-12
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
This week's episode of Nippon Chinmotsu - Kibō no Hito (Japan Sinks - People of Hope), a new live-action version of Sakyo Komatsu's Japan Sinks (Nihon Chinmotsu) science-fiction novel, aired on TBS on Sunday, December 12 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 16.6% rating.
The latest episode of Radiation House 2, the second season live-action series based on Tomohiro Yokomaku and Taishi Mori's Radiation House manga, aired on Fuji TV on Monday, December 6 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned an 11.2% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|December 12 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|9.8
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
|Fuji TV
|December 12 (Sun)
|23:15
|30 min.
|8.7
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|December 12 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.4
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|December 11 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.0
|Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon - The Second Act
|NTV
|December 11 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|4.4
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|December 11 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.7
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|December 12 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|3.6
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|December 11 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|3.0
|Lupin the 3rd Part 6
|NTV
|December 11 (Sat)
|00:55
|30 min.
|2.8
|Tropical-Rouge! Precure
|TV Asahi
|December 12 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|2.6
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)