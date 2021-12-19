Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 6-12

This week's episode of Nippon Chinmotsu - Kibō no Hito (Japan Sinks - People of Hope), a new live-action version of Sakyo Komatsu 's Japan Sinks ( Nihon Chinmotsu ) science-fiction novel, aired on TBS on Sunday, December 12 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 16.6% rating.

The latest episode of Radiation House 2 , the second season live-action series based on Tomohiro Yokomaku and Taishi Mori 's Radiation House manga, aired on Fuji TV on Monday, December 6 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned an 11.2% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)