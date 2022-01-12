Toonami Airs Made in Abyss Anime on January 15

The official Facebook page for Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block announced on Wednesday that the block will begin airing the Made in Abyss anime on Saturday at 1:30 a.m. EST (effectively, Sunday).

The full lineup for January 15 includes:

Toonami announced last week that the programming block will premiere a new show every week "for the next month or so," and will reveal more details about those new shows at a later time.

In the story of Made in Abyss , an enormous pit and cave system called the "Abyss" is the only unexplored place in the world. Strange and wonderful creatures reside in its depths, and it is full of precious relics that current humans are unable to make. The mysteries of the Abyss fascinate humans, and they head down to explore. The adventurers who venture into pit are known as "Cave Raiders." A little orphan girl named Riko lives in the town of Ōrth on the edge of the Abyss. Her dream is to become a Cave Raider like her mother and solve the mysteries of the cave system. One day, Riko starts exploring the caves and discovers a robot who resembles a human boy.

The first 13-episode television anime series based on Akihito Tsukushi 's Made in Abyss manga premiered in Japan in July 2017. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series and released it on Blu-ray Disc in October 2018. The English-subtitled version of the show streamed in the United States on Amazon 's Anime Strike service, and HIDIVE streamed the series outside of the United States. The dub is also streaming on HIDIVE .

The anime is getting a second television anime season titled Made in Abyss: Retsujitsu no Ōgonkyō ( Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun ). Sentai Filmworks licensed the second season for release in digital and home video this year.