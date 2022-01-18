Fruits Basket -prelude- Anime Compilation Film's New Trailer Previews Theme Song

Film opens in Japan on February 18

The official website for the new anime of Natsuki Takaya 's Fruits Basket manga began streaming a trailer on Tuesday for the Fruits Basket -prelude- compilation film. The video previews Ohashi Trio's theme song "Niji to Kite" (Rainbow and Kite).

Funimation is streaming an English-subtitled version of the video, but the video is not available in all countries.

The film will open in Japan on February 18.

The film will include the Kyо̄ko to Katsuya no Monogatari (Kyо̄ko and Katsuya's Story) anime that will center on the backstory of Tohru's parents Kyoko and Katsuya, which the 2019-2021 series did not adapt. The film will also include new scenes — written specifically for the film by Takaya — depicting events from after the television anime's story.

The 2019-2021 television anime's main staff at TMS Entertainment and main cast are returning for the film. Miyuki Sawashiro will voice Kyoko Honda and Yoshimasa Hosoya will voice Katsuya Honda. The Blu-ray Disc release of the film will be available on the same day it opens in theaters.



Sources: MoCa News, Funimation (Liam Dempsey)