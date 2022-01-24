Jujutsu Kaisen Singer Eve's Khara-Animated Film Debuts on Netflix on March 15

Netflix unveiled a new anime/live-action hybrid film titled Adam by Eve : A Live in Animation on Monday. The film will focus on singer Eve ( Jujutsu Kaisen , Josee, The Tiger and the Fish ), with animation by Studio Khara . The film will debut on Netflix on March 15, and will also open in theaters in Japan simultaneously.

The "music film" will feature new exclusive songs from Eve , as well as previous hits. It will also feature live-action footage and new footage of Eve performing. The film's story will center on "Hitotsume" (One-Eye), a mysterious being that appears in people's dreams, as well as a high schooler named Aki who is searching for her missing friend.

Author and producer Genki Kawamura ( your name. , Weathering With You , Her Blue Sky ) is credited for the film's planning. Nobutaka Yoda , who has directed many of Eve 's previous music videos, is once again the director for the film. Khara animator Hibiki Yoshizaki ( The Dragon Dentist unit director, Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time 2D CGI) is directing the animation for the segment featuring Eve 's new song "Bōto" (Mob). Waboku, who directed the music videos for Eve 's previous "Okinimesumama" and "Tokyo Ghetto," is directing the animation for the segment featuring the new song "Taikutsu o Saien Shinaide." Visual effects artist group kahki and animatior Yūichirō Saeki are directing the segment featuring Eve 's hit song "Kaikai Kitan" (which also previously featured as the first opening song of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime).

The film will also star actress and model Hanon, as well as singer and model Ano.