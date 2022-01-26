Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet Movie Gets Manga

This year's March issue of Shogakukan 's Shōnen Sunday S revealed on Tuesday that Yutaka Abe and Jirō Maruden are launching a new manga based on Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet ( Meitantei Conan: Hiiro no Dangan ) , the 24th film in the Detective Conan franchise , in the magazine's next issue.

Abe and Maruden's manga adaptation of the Detective Conan: Quarter of Silence ( Meitantei Conan: Chinmoku no Quarter ) anime film ended in the same issue.

Abe and Maruden previously drew manga adaptations of other films in the franchise . The pair previously drew the manga adaptation of Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire ( Meitantei Conan: Konjō no Fist ), the 23rd Detective Conan anime film. That manga ended last May when the Detective Conan: Quarter of Silence adaptation was revealed.

The Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet anime film opened in Japan in April 2021 after a one-year COVID-19 delay. TMS Entertainment screened the world premiere of the film's English dub at Anime NYC in November 2021. The film also had a simultaneous release in 22 countries and territories outside of Japan.

Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween ( Meitantei Conan: Halloween no Hanayome ), the 25th anime film in the franchise , will open in Japan on April 15.