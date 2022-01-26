News
Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet Movie Gets Manga
posted on by Alex Mateo
This year's March issue of Shogakukan's Shōnen Sunday S revealed on Tuesday that Yutaka Abe and Jirō Maruden are launching a new manga based on Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet (Meitantei Conan: Hiiro no Dangan), the 24th film in the Detective Conan franchise, in the magazine's next issue.
Abe and Maruden's manga adaptation of the Detective Conan: Quarter of Silence (Meitantei Conan: Chinmoku no Quarter) anime film ended in the same issue.
Abe and Maruden previously drew manga adaptations of other films in the franchise. The pair previously drew the manga adaptation of Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire (Meitantei Conan: Konjō no Fist), the 23rd Detective Conan anime film. That manga ended last May when the Detective Conan: Quarter of Silence adaptation was revealed.
The Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet anime film opened in Japan in April 2021 after a one-year COVID-19 delay. TMS Entertainment screened the world premiere of the film's English dub at Anime NYC in November 2021. The film also had a simultaneous release in 22 countries and territories outside of Japan.
Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween (Meitantei Conan: Halloween no Hanayome), the 25th anime film in the franchise, will open in Japan on April 15.
Source: Shōnen Sunday S March issue