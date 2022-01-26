VTuber Group holostars to Launch Their '1st 3D Anime' on Friday

The hololive production agency's holostars virtual YouTuber (VTuber) group announced on Wednesday that they will start streaming their "first original 3D anime" on Friday, January 28 at 7:00 p.m. (5:00 a.m. EST) on their official YouTube channel. An English-subtitled video announced the first episode of the stars*collection! project:





The group debuted as Cover Corporation's male group of virtual entertainers with its first generation in June 2019. The members' activities include video game live-streaming, original songs, music videos, and concerts.

Cover Corporation was founded in 2016, and the first generation of hololive performers debuted in 2018. Over 50 Virtual YouTubers currently belong to hololive, and according to the agency's English website, it has over 50 million fans on YouTube . The talents perform using intricate 2D and 3D avatars provided by the company. The hololive English branch debuted in September 2020.