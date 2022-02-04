'Shoot! Goal to the Future' Soccer Anime's Teaser Reveals Cast, Staff, July Debut

The official website for Shoot! Goal to the Future , the first new anime based on Tsukasa Ooshima 's soccer-themed manga Shoot! in 28 years, began streaming a teaser promotional video for the anime on Friday. The video reveals the anime's cast, staff, and July premiere date on Tokyo MX , BS Fuji , TV Shizuoka, and AT-X .

The cast includes:

Boa Sorte Management and Crunchyroll are credited for the anime's planning. Noriyuki Nakamura ( Dragon Slayer , Itsudatte My Santa! , Save Me! Lollipop ) is directing the anime at EMT Squared , with Junichi Kitamura ( Cells at Work! Code Black , My Wife is the Student Council President episode director) as assistant director. Mitsutaka Hirota ( Anime-Gataris , Rent-A-Girlfriend , Sweetness & Lightning ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Yukiko Akiyama ( Black Cat , Yumeiro Pâtissière , Isuca ) is designing the characters. Hiroshi Yamamoto is the sound director. Satoshi Dezaki is supervising the anime.

The anime's official website describes the story:

Atsushi Kamiya, a former captain at Kakegawa High School and the world-renowned "courageous captain" for a famous Italian soccer team…

And Hideto Tsuji, a student at Kakegawa High School, who seems uninterested in the now-weakened soccer team…

Their meeting is the start of a new legend...

The original Shoot! manga ran in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine between 1990 and 2003. The manga has more than 50 million copies in print. The manga's story revolves around a boy named Toshihiko Tanaka who convinced his friends to join the soccer team and take on the All-Japan High School Championship.

The series inspired the Aoki Densetsu Shoot! television anime produced by Toei Animation that debuted in 1993. A short sequel film then debuted in 1994.

The manga also inspired a live-action film adaptation in 1994 featuring the members of the boy band SMAP in the leading roles.

An isekai spinoff manga titled Shoot! no Sekai ni Gon Nakayama ga Tensei Shite Shimatta Ken (That Time Gon Nakayama Got Reincarnated in the World of Shoot!) launched in 2020. The manga tells the story of professional soccer player Masashi Nakayama , otherwise known as Gon Nakayama, getting reincarnated into the world of Shoot! and impressing the world with his skills.

