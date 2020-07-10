Shoot! Soccer Manga Releases Spinoff About Pro Player Masashi Nakayama

Tells the story of Nakayama getting reincarnated into the world of the manga

Tsukasa Ooshima 's soccer-themed manga Shoot! is releasing an "isekai" manga spinoff of sorts. Shoot! no Sekai ni Gon Nakayama ga Tensei Shite Shimatta Ken (That Time Gon Nakayama Got Reincarnated in the world of Shoot! ) tells the story of professional soccer player Masashi Nakayama , otherwise known as Gon Nakayama, getting reincarnated into the world of Shoot! and impressing the world with his skills. Every page is supervised by Nakayama himself, making it among the most authentic isekai reincarnation manga you'll ever read.

Shonen Magazine posted a video on its YouTube channel of Nakayama reading the manga's first volume and reacting to the various developments.

Gon Nakayama played as a Forward for the Júbilo Iwata team of the J1 League from 1990 to 2009. He retired in 2012, although he made a comeback in 2015, and currently plays with Azul Claro Numazu team in the Japan Football League. He is well known among fans for his outgoing personality and sense of humor.

The first volume of the Shoot! no Sekai ni Gon Nakayama ga Tensei Shite Shimatta Ken manga shipped in Japan on Thursday.

The title is a reference to the popular light novel and manga series That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime . The concept has been spoofed even by the creators of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime . Last year, the series released a spinoff manga with Kenshi Hirokane 's Kosaku Shima series where the protagonist got reincarnated as the 37-year-old businessman Kosaku Shima instead of as a slime.

The original Shoot! manga ran in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine between 1990 and 2003. It inspired a television anime produced by Toei Animation that debuted in 1993. The story revolves around a boy named Toshihiko Tanaka who convinced his friends to join the soccer team and take on the All-Japan High School Championship.

Source: Comic Natalie