Voice Actor Natsuki Hanae Recovers From COVID-19

Talent agency Across Entertainment announced on Monday that voice actor Natsuki Hanae ( Demon Slayer 's Tanjirō) has recovered from COVID-19, and has resumed work on Monday.

The voice actor tested positive for COVID-19 on January 27.

Prior to being diagnosed with COVID-19 on January 27, Hanae had been self-isolating after being in close contact with a staff member who tested positive on a routine PCR test on January 14. He rented a room where he could isolate away from his family and also continue recording. On January 17, he tested negative on a PCR test and resumed working on January 18, appearing on a Demon Slayer live stream. He tested negative for COVID-19 on an antigen test on January 24.

Hanae is currently starring in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime as Tanjirō Kamado. Other currently airing or upcoming anime he is cast in includes Heroine Tarumono! Kiraware Heroine to Naisho no O-Shigoto ; Love All Play ; Fanfare of Adolescence ; Summer Time Rendering ; Goodbye, Don Glees! ; Platinum End ; The Case Study of Vanitas ; Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 ; Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War ; Sabikui Bisco ; and The Duke of Death and His Maid second season.

Image via Across Entertainment

Sources: Across Entertainment's website, Animate Times