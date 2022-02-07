News
Voice Actor Natsuki Hanae Recovers From COVID-19
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Talent agency Across Entertainment announced on Monday that voice actor Natsuki Hanae (Demon Slayer's Tanjirō) has recovered from COVID-19, and has resumed work on Monday.
The voice actor tested positive for COVID-19 on January 27.
Prior to being diagnosed with COVID-19 on January 27, Hanae had been self-isolating after being in close contact with a staff member who tested positive on a routine PCR test on January 14. He rented a room where he could isolate away from his family and also continue recording. On January 17, he tested negative on a PCR test and resumed working on January 18, appearing on a Demon Slayer live stream. He tested negative for COVID-19 on an antigen test on January 24.
Hanae is currently starring in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime as Tanjirō Kamado. Other currently airing or upcoming anime he is cast in includes Heroine Tarumono! Kiraware Heroine to Naisho no O-Shigoto; Love All Play; Fanfare of Adolescence; Summer Time Rendering; Goodbye, Don Glees!; Platinum End; The Case Study of Vanitas; Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2; Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War; Sabikui Bisco; and The Duke of Death and His Maid second season.
Image via Across Entertainment
Sources: Across Entertainment's website, Animate Times