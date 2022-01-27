Voice Actors Natsuki Hanae & Rina Satou, Manga Creator Tsubasa Yamaguchi Diagnosed With COVID-19

Talent agency Across Entertainment announced on Thursday that voice actor Natsuki Hanae ( Demon Slayer 's Tanjirō) has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). He had throat pain on Thursday evening, and he tested positive for COVID-19 that same night. Hanae is experiencing mild symptoms, and he is receiving treatment according to the guidance from the health center.

Hanae had been self-isolating after being in close contact with a staff member who tested positive on a routine PCR test on January 14. He rented a room where he could isolate away from his family and also continue recording. On January 17, he tested negative on a PCR test and resumed working on January 18, appearing on a Demon Slayer live stream. He tested negative for COVID-19 on an antigen test on January 24.

In related news, talent agency Haikyō announced on Friday that voice actress Rina Satou ( Sailor Moon 's Rei, Persona 5 's Makoto) was diangnosed with COVID-19. She was not feeling well on Friday, so she took a PCR test and tested positive. She will receive medical treatment according to guidance from the health center and specialists. The agency will also confirm close contacts.

Manga creator Tsubasa Yamaguchi ( Blue Period ) revealed on Monday that she took a PCR test and was diagnosed with COVID-19 after she had not feeling well. She stated that her condition is improving, and that she is sleeping, healing, and recovering with medical treatment. Yamaguchi also announced that her Blue Period manga is taking at least a 1-month hiatus due to her sickness.

Hanae is currently starring in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime as Tanjirō Kamado. Other currently airing or upcoming anime he is cast in includes Heroine Tarumono! Kiraware Heroine to Naisho no O-Shigoto ; Love All Play ; Fanfare of Adolescence ; Summer Time Rendering ; Goodbye, Don Glees! ; Platinum End ; The Case Study of Vanitas ; Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 ; Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War ; Sabikui Bisco ; and The Duke of Death and His Maid second season.

