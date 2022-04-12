Voice Actresses Nanami Yamashita, Yū Serizawa Diagnosed With COVID-19

Talent management agency 81 Produce revealed on Monday and Tuesday that voice actresses Nanami Yamashita and Yū Serizawa have both been diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Yamashita reported being feverish and having pain in the throat last Friday, while Serizawa reported the same on Saturday.

Yamashita tested positive for COVID-19 in a PCR test on Saturday, while Serizawa tested positive on Sunday. Both are currently self-isolating at home and focusing on recovering. Serizawa is also a member of the idol group i☆Ris , which also announced on Tuesday that the group's Saitama concert on April 16 is postponed due to Serizawa's sickness.

Yamashita voices the character Nanami Hisami in the Wake Up, Girls! anime, and also performs as part of the idol group of the same name. She also voiced Chifuyu Himeki in When Supernatural Battles Became Commonplace , Hacka Doll #3 in Hacka Doll the Animation , Tsugumi Yagi in High School Fleet , Pepper Taiyō in Idol Time PriPara , Miku in DARLING in the FRANXX , and Litka Mofur in Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table .

Serizawa voiced Ann Fukuhara in Pretty Rhythm Rainbow Live , Mirei Minami in PriPara , Aika Tenkūbashi in Shomin Sample , Mayura Otomi in Twin Star Exorcists , Yumemi Yumemite in Kakegurui , Ueno in How Clumsy you are, Miss Ueno , Kaname Arisugawa in TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You , and Muria in Fantasy Bishōjo Juniku Ojisan to .



