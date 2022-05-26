JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Game's Trailer Reveals 4 New Characters, September Release

Game gets early access demo on PS4, PS5

Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming a new trailer on Thursday for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure : All-Star Battle R , a new version of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure : All-Star Battle fighting game, and it reveals that the game will launch for PC via Steam on September 1 and for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on September 2. The video also introduces four new characters: Robert E. O. Speedwagon from Phantom Blood, Mariah and Pet Shop from Stardust Crusaders, and Diego Brando from Steelball Run.

The game will get an early access demo on PS4 and PS5.

The game will have a Standard Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, and a Collector's Bundle. The Digital Deluxe Edition includes an Animation Special Event Color Set, the Season Pass, two exclusive costumes, and two days of early access to all Season Pass characters. The Collector's Bundle includes a 10-inch Jolyne Cujoh statue and an Animation Special Event Color Set.

The game expands the playable character roster from 41 to 50 characters. It also updates the game's system, and adds a tag-team "Support Attack" system. The game also updates the game's cast to match the voice cast from the various anime since the original game released (only the original JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime had debuted when the original game shipped). The game still includes characters from all eight arcs of Hirohiko Araki 's original manga, including ones that have not yet been adapted into anime. The game also includes Ikuro Hashizawa from Araki's BAOH manga.

The original game shipped in August 2013 for the PlayStation 3. CyberConnect2 developed the game for Bandai Namco Games .

Source: Press release