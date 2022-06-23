Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Film Sells 1 Million Tickets After 12 Days

Film opened on June 19

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero , the second anime film in the Dragon Ball Super franchise , has sold over 1 million tickets after 12 days at the box office. To celebrate, the official Toei Channel on YouTube will stream the film's first five minutes tonight at 6:00 p.m. JST (5:00 a.m. EDT). The stream will be available only until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. (10:59 a.m. EDT), although not necessarily outside Japan.

As of June 19, the film has earned a total of 1,274,075,790 yen (about US$9.43 million).

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero opened in Japan on June 11. The film sold about 498,000 tickets for about 670 million yen (about US$4.99 million) in its first two days.

The film opened after a delay due to the Toei Animation hack in March. The film was originally slated to open in Japan on April 22. The film began screening in IMAX starting on June 11, and will screen 4DX and MX4D starting on June 25, and in Dolby Cinemas starting on July 1.

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures will screen the film in theaters worldwide this summer starting in August. The summer screenings will include both the original Japanese audio with subtitles and with a dub . The companies will distribute the film in "all continents, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia (excluding Japan)."

Tetsuro Kodama directed the film, and Naoki Satō composed the music. Nobuhito Sue was the art director, Chikashi Kubota was the animation director, and Jae Hoon Jung was the CG director. Dragon Ball original manga creator Akira Toriyama worked on the film's original story, screenplay, and character designs.



Source: Comic Natalie