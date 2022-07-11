News
Otakon 2022 Event Hosts Voice Actress Mariya Ise
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Otakon announced on Saturday that voice actress Mariya Ise (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Hunter x Hunter) will attend this year's event.
Ise made her voice acting debut in Aishiteruze Baby in 2004. She has most notably played the characters of F.F. in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Pao-Lin Huang/Dragon Kid in Tiger & Bunny, Yoshino Somei in Spriggan, Ray in The Promised Neverland, Killua Zoldyck from 2011's Hunter x Hunter, Reg in Made in Abyss, Bonnie in Pokémon the Series: XY, and Wendy Hertz in Mobile Suit Gundam AGE. She will play Azami Kurotani in the upcoming Uzumaki anime.
Composers Yuki Hayashi (My Hero Academia) and Kaoru Wada (Inuyasha) will also attend the event as part of the Sun and Stars concert on July 31. Additionally, game composers Harumi Fujita (Mega Man 3, Final Fight) and Takahiro Izutani (Metal Gear Solid 4, Bayonetta) will attend this year's event.
Otakon 2022 is scheduled for July 29-31 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C.
The event will require its attendees to be fully vaccinated and masked in all convention areas in the Walter E Washington Convention Center and the Marriott Marquis.
Source: Press release