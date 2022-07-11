Otakon 2022 Event Hosts Voice Actress Mariya Ise

Otakon announced on Saturday that voice actress Mariya Ise ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean , Hunter x Hunter ) will attend this year's event.

Ise made her voice acting debut in Aishiteruze Baby in 2004. She has most notably played the characters of F.F. in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean , Pao-Lin Huang/Dragon Kid in Tiger & Bunny , Yoshino Somei in Spriggan , Ray in The Promised Neverland , Killua Zoldyck from 2011's Hunter x Hunter , Reg in Made in Abyss , Bonnie in Pokémon the Series: XY , and Wendy Hertz in Mobile Suit Gundam AGE . She will play Azami Kurotani in the upcoming Uzumaki anime.

Composers Yuki Hayashi ( My Hero Academia ) and Kaoru Wada ( Inuyasha ) will also attend the event as part of the Sun and Stars concert on July 31. Additionally, game composers Harumi Fujita ( Mega Man 3, Final Fight ) and Takahiro Izutani ( Metal Gear Solid 4, Bayonetta ) will attend this year's event.

Otakon 2022 is scheduled for July 29-31 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C.

The event will require its attendees to be fully vaccinated and masked in all convention areas in the Walter E Washington Convention Center and the Marriott Marquis.



Source: Press release