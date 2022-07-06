Otakon 2022 Event Hosts Anime Composers Yuki Hayashi, Kaoru Wada

Sun and Stars concert on July 31 will feature songs by composers

Otakon announced on Tuesday that composers Yuki Hayashi ( My Hero Academia ) and Kaoru Wada ( Inuyasha ) will attend this year's event. Both of their works will be part of the Sun and Stars concert on July 31, with both a chamber orchestra and a rock band playing songs by the composers.

Hayashi is a former rhythmic gymnast, and he started composing music on his own in university without any formal training. Aside from My Hero Academia , he has composed music for such anime as Haikyu!! , DIVE!! , Run with the Wind , Shaman King (2021), Welcome to the Ballroom , Soul Eater Not! , Star Twinkle Precure , Kiznaiver , Karakuri Circus , Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai , Death Parade , Blood Lad , Backflip!! , and many more.



Wada has composed music for a number of anime, including Inuyasha , Samurai 7 , Princess Tutu , Record of Lodoss War: Chronicles of the Heroic Knight , The File of Young Kindaichi , and Ace Attorney . He also arranged music for the Kingdom Hearts , Kingdom Hearts II , and Monster Hunter 4G video games. He recently returned to the world of Inuyasha as composer for the sequel Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon .

Game composers Harumi Fujita ( Mega Man 3, Final Fight ) and Takahiro Izutani ( Metal Gear Solid 4, Bayonetta ) will also attend this year's event.

Otakon 2022 is scheduled for July 29-31 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C.

The event will require its attendees to be fully vaccinated and masked in all convention areas in the Walter E Washington Convention Center and the Marriott Marquis.



