Otakon 2022 Event Hosts Anime Composers Yuki Hayashi, Kaoru Wada
posted on by Alex Mateo
Otakon announced on Tuesday that composers Yuki Hayashi (My Hero Academia) and Kaoru Wada (Inuyasha) will attend this year's event. Both of their works will be part of the Sun and Stars concert on July 31, with both a chamber orchestra and a rock band playing songs by the composers.
Hayashi is a former rhythmic gymnast, and he started composing music on his own in university without any formal training. Aside from My Hero Academia, he has composed music for such anime as Haikyu!!, DIVE!!, Run with the Wind, Shaman King (2021), Welcome to the Ballroom, Soul Eater Not!, Star Twinkle Precure, Kiznaiver, Karakuri Circus, Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai, Death Parade, Blood Lad, Backflip!!, and many more.
Wada has composed music for a number of anime, including Inuyasha, Samurai 7, Princess Tutu, Record of Lodoss War: Chronicles of the Heroic Knight, The File of Young Kindaichi, and Ace Attorney. He also arranged music for the Kingdom Hearts, Kingdom Hearts II, and Monster Hunter 4G video games. He recently returned to the world of Inuyasha as composer for the sequel Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon.
Game composers Harumi Fujita (Mega Man 3, Final Fight) and Takahiro Izutani (Metal Gear Solid 4, Bayonetta) will also attend this year's event.
Otakon 2022 is scheduled for July 29-31 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C.
The event will require its attendees to be fully vaccinated and masked in all convention areas in the Walter E Washington Convention Center and the Marriott Marquis.
