Reborn to Master the Blade Anime Reveals 1st Promo Video, Cast

The official website for the new television anime of Hayaken 's Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire ( Eiyū-Ō, Bu o Kiwameru Tame Tensei-Su: Soshite, Sekai Saikyō no Minarai Kishi ) light novel series revealed cast members and the first promotional video on Wednesday.

The newly announced cast includes:

Tomori Kusunoki as Leone Olfa

Wakana Kuramochi as Liselotte Arcia

The cast includes:

Akari Kitō as Inglis Eucus



Ai Kakuma as Rafinha Bilford





Both cast members are returning from the mini anime shorts from November 2020.

Naoyuki Kuzuya ( Saiyuki Gaiden , Wild Adapter , Jūza Engi Engetsu Sangokuden ) is directing the anime at Studio Comet . Mitsutaka Hirota ( Rent-A-Girlfriend , Edens Zero , Anime-Gataris ) is in charge of series scripts. Reiichirō Ōfuji ( Fairy Ranmaru bank animation director) is designing the characters, with Tomoko Miyakawa , Rion Matsuda , and Maki Fukui as sub-character designers. Ōfuji, Miyakawa, and Matsuda are also the chief animation directors, alongside Masayuki Nomoto . Kenta Higashiohji ( Super Shiro , Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle ) is composing the music. Fumiyuki Go is the sound director, while Emi Takanashi is credited for sound effects.

J-Novel Club licensed the light novel series, and it describes the series:

Hero-King Inglis's last wish is to live again as a warrior. Though when he awakens, he realizes he's been reborn as a girl to a noble family! Even when rejected from the knighthood, she sets out to be the most extraordinary squire there ever was.

Hayaken began serializing the original novel story on the Shōsetsu ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website in March 2019. Hobby Japan 's HJ Bunko imprint published the seventh print volume with illustrations by Nagu on April 30, and it will publish the eighth volume on August 1. J-Novel Club published the fifth volume in English on June 17.

Kuromura has been serializing the manga on Hobby Japan 's Comic Fire website, and Hobby Japan published the third volume in December 2021.

The light novel series already inspired two mini anime shorts in November 2020.