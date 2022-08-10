My Life as Inukai-san's Dog TV Anime's 1st Promo Video Reveals Cast, Staff, January 2023 Premiere

Visual also unveiled

The official website for the television anime of Gosei Furukawa 's (Itsutsuse) My Life As Inukai-san's Dog ( Inu ni Nattara Suki na Hito ni Hirowareta , literally If I Became a Dog I Would be Picked Up by the Person I Like) manga began streaming the first promotional video on Wednesday, and it reveals the main cast, staff, and January 2023 premiere.

The website also unveiled a visual:

The main cast includes:

Shūichirō Umeda as Pochita the dog

as Pochita the dog Saya Aizawa as Karen Inukai

as Karen Inukai Mayu Sagara as Mike Nekotani

as Mike Nekotani Yurie Kozakai as Usagi Tsukishiro

Takashi Andō is directing the series at Quad . Hisashi Saito ( Date A Live ) is the visual director. Kazuaki Morita ( Danganronpa The Animation ) is the character designer and animation director. Tatsuya Kikuchi ( Hidamari Sketch × Honeycomb theme song arrangement/composition) is composing the music. Kohei Yoshida ( ODDTAXI ) is the sound director.

Furukawa launched the manga in Kodansha 's Shōnen Magazine R magazine in 2020, and the manga also runs on the Magazine Pocket website. The manga's fifth volume shipped on March 17. The manga stopped running on Magazine Pocket on March 17, and will instead run on the Suiyōbi no Sirius and YanMaga Web sites in addition to Shōnen Magazine R .

The "dog's viewpoint romantic comedy" manga centers on a protagonist who suddenly wakes up one day to find out he has been turned into the pet dog of his cool and beautiful classmate Karen Inukai. While Karen is cool and expressionless at school, at home she dotes on her pet dog.