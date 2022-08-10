The Misfit of Demon King Academy Anime's 2nd Season Debuts in 2023

Anime's 1st season premiered in July 2020

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Shu's The Misfit of Demon King Academy : History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants ( Maō Gakuin no Futekigōsha ~Shijō Saikyō no Maō no Shiso, Tensei Shite Shison-tachi no Gakkō e Kayō) light novel series announced on Wednesday that the anime's second season will debut in 2023.

The anime's first season premiered in July 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The first season was originally scheduled for an April 2020 premiere but was delayed to July due to the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the production schedule.

Shin Oonuma ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , A Sister's All You Need ) was the chief director for the anime, and Masafumi Tamura ( Two Car , Wise Man's Grandchild ) was the director with Mirai Minato ( Masamune-kun's Revenge , Miss caretaker of Sunohara-sou ) credited as assistant director. SILVER LINK produced the animation. Kazuyuki Yamayoshi ( Chaos;Child ) adapted Yoshinori Shizuma 's original character designs for animation. Jin Tanaka ( Laid-Back Camp ) was in charge of series scripts. Ryousuke Naya was the sound director, and Keiji Inai composed the music

Shu launched the novel series on the Shōsetsu ni Narō website in April 2017.