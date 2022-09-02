Insect Land Anime Suspends Broadcast on September 5

Staff to announce future broadcasting/distribution at later date

The official website for the anime of actor Teruyuki Kagawa 's Insect Land picture books announced on Friday that the anime is suspending its scheduled broadcast on September 5. Neither the website or official Twitter account elaborated on a reason, but they will announce future broadcasting and distribution at a later date.

The anime premiered on NHK 's E-Tele channel on April 4, and airs every Monday at 8:45 a.m.

Jun Kawagoe ( Getter Robo Arc , New Getter Robo , Mazinkaiser SKL ) is directing the anime at TMS Jinni's and TMS Entertainment , with Studio No Border listed as creative support. Yuichiro Kido ( Dr. Stone ) is both writing and supervising the scripts. Ayumi Kakei is adapting Thomas Romain 's original character designs for animation, and Kagawa is serving as executive producer. Ayana Tsujita is composing the music.

The Insect Land "nature learning picture books" began with the first volume in April 2020, with anime designer Thomas Romain ( Macross Delta , Carole & Tuesday ) drawing the illustrations. The stories explore the lives of insects, while also celebrating the themes of ecology and diversity.

