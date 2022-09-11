Mix: Meisei Story Anime's 2nd Season Reveals Main Staff, Cast, Spring 2023 Debut

The October issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday magazine revealed on Monday the returning cast, partial returning staff, and spring 2023 debut for the Mix: Meisei Story anime's second season.

The returning cast members include:

Aside from Tomohiro Kamitani (episode director for A Certain Scientific Railgun , Chaos;Child ) as the new director, returning staff members include:

Toshinori Watanabe directed the show's first season.

The second season will take place after the summer of the first year of high school.

The anime's first season premiered in Japan in 2019, and it ran for 24 episodes.

Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the anime as it aired with subtitles. Funimation also streamed the series with an English dub .

Crunchyroll describes the story:

A new generation steps up to the plate in a moving sequel to the 1985 baseball manga, Touch . Stepbrothers Touma and Suichirou are ace players on Meisei High School's baseball team, and thanks to them, the team may finally have a chance at returning to nationals. But little by little, a tragic legacy unfolds as the stepbrothers follow in their fathers' footsteps.

Mitsuru Adachi launched the manga series in Shogakukan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday magazine in 2012.