Spy×Family Anime's 2nd Half Reveals Bump of Chicken Opening Song in Trailer

'Souvenir' song previewed in new full trailer

The staff for the second half of the SPY×FAMILY anime debuted a new full trailer on Thursday. The trailer announces and previews the opening theme song "Souvenir" by the band BUMP OF CHICKEN .

The second half will premiere on October 1 at 11:00 p.m. (10:00 a.m. EDT).

Hiroki Takahashi plays the new character Keith Kepler in the second of two cours (quarters of the year) of the series.

The anime premiered on April 9. Crunchyroll streamed the first half of the anime as it aired, and it is also streaming an English dub .

Kazuhiro Furuhashi ( Mobile Suit Gundam UC , Rurouni Kenshin , Getbackers , 2019 Dororo ) is directing the anime at Wit Studio and CloverWorks . Kazuaki Shimada ( The Promised Neverland ) is designing the characters, and [K]NoW_NAME ( Fairy gone , Dorohedoro , Sakura Quest ) is the music producer.

Viz Media is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Master spy Twilight is the best at what he does when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions in the name of a better world. But when he receives the ultimate impossible assignment—get married and have a kid—he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!

Shueisha is simulpublishing the manga in English on its MANGA Plus service. Viz Media added the manga to its app as part of its Shonen Jump subscription in September 2019. The company is also publishing the manga in print.

The manga is inspiring a stage play adaptation in spring 2023.



Source: Comic Natalie