That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Film Reveals Theme Song, Insert Song Artists

The official website for the Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Guren no Kizuna-hen ( That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime : Scarlet Bonds) anime film revealed the film's theme song and insert song artists on Tuesday. MindaRyn will perform the film's theme song "Make Me Feel Better." TRUE and STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION will perform the insert songs "Jōka" (Purifying Song) and "SPARKLES," respectively.

All three artists have previously performed theme songs for the franchise 's television anime.

The film's new cast members will all voice new characters original to the film, and include (Note: Character name romanizations are not official.):

Yūma Uchida as Hiiro, an ogre survivor



Riko Fukumoto as Towa, a queen with mysterious powers



Subaru Kimura as Lacua, a peddler that frequently goes through the realm of Razha





The film will open on November 25. Crunchyroll will screen the film in all major global territories (excluding Asia) in early 2023.

Fuse, the author of the original light novel series, drafted the film's brand-new original story. The story will center on a new country named Razha (Note: Name romanizations are not official), located to the west of Tempest. Rimuru and his companions get involved in a long-running conspiracy that swirls around a woman with a mysterious power. Rimuru and his commander Benimaru also encounter another ogre survivor named Hiiro, who used to hold Benimaru in high regard.

The first television anime of Taiki Kawakami 's manga, itself an adaptation of Fuse and Mitz Vah 's light novel series, premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime, and FUNimation Entertainment streamed an English dub .

The second television anime season premiered its first cours (quarter of a year) in January 2021. The television anime of Shiba 's spinoff manga The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) then premiered on Tokyo MX in April 2021. After The Slime Diaries ended, the second cours of the second season began in July 2021 — for nine straight months of television anime from the franchise last year.

Both Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the second part. Funimation also streamed an English dub .