News
HIDIVE to Stream Akiba Maid War Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
HIDIVE announced on Monday that it will exclusively stream Cygames and P.A. Works' original television anime Akiba Maid War (Akiba Meido Sensō) this fall. Sentai Filmworks will release the anime on home video.
HIDIVE describes the story:
Akihabara is the center of the universe for the coolest hobbies and quirkiest amusements. In the spring of 1999, bright-eyed Nagomi Wahira moves there with dreams of joining a maid café. She quickly dons an apron at café Ton Tokoton, AKA the Pig Hut. But adjusting to life in bustling Akihabara isn't as easy as serving tea and delighting customers. Paired with the dour Ranko who never seems to smile, Nagomi must do her best to elevate the Pig Hut over all other maid cafés vying for top ranking. Along the way she'll slice out a place for herself amid the frills and thrills of life at the Pig Hut. Just when Nagomi's dreams are within her grasp, she discovers not everything is as it seems amid the maid cafés of Akihabara.
The anime will premiere on October 6 on the Tokyo MX, BS11, KBS Kyoto, and Sun TV channels.
"Kedamono Land Management Strategy Room" is credited with the original work for the anime. Sōichi Masui (Chaika the Coffin Princess, Sakura Quest, Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai) is directing the anime at P.A. Works. Yoshihiro Hiki is overseeing the series scripts, Manabu Nii (The Day I Became a God, Kakegurui twin, Hina Logic - from Luck & Logic) is the character designer and chief animation director, and Yoshihiro Ike (Tiger & Bunny, Ergo Proxy, 2019 Dororo) is composing the music at Cygames.
Source: Press release