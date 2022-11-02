Handyman Saitō in Another World Anime's Video Reveals More Cast, Opening Song

Kadokawa began streaming a promotional video for the television anime adaptation of Kazutomo Ichitomo 's Benriya Saitō-san, Isekai ni Iku ( Handyman Saitō in Another World ) manga on Wednesday. The video reveals additional cast members for the anime, and also reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "kaleidoscope" by Teary Planet.

The new cast members include (Note: Character name romanizations are not official.):

The previously announced cast members include:

Ryohei Kimura as Saitō

Fairouz Ai as Raelza

Nao Tōyama as Lafanpan

Chō as Morok

Toshiyuki Kubooka ( Berserk: The Golden Age Arc ) is directing the anime at C2C . Kenta Ihara ( Tomodachi Game ) is handling the series composition and script. Yōko Tanabe is designing the characters. Tomotaka Ohsumi ( Dagashi Kashi ) is composing the music. Yuichi Imaizumi ( So I'm a Spider, So What? ) is the sound director.

The anime will premiere in January 2023.

Ichitomo launched the manga on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker service in 2018, and Kadokawa published the seventh volume on July 23. The manga has 300,000 copies in circulation, including digital copies.

The "heartwarming another world fantasy" manga centers on Saitō, an ordinary handyman who is reincarnated into another world. He forms a dungeon exploring party with Raelza, a beautiful and strong warrior; Morok, a powerful magician who due to his senility keeps forgetting spells; and Lafanpan, a cute but miserly fairy. His handyman experience is helpful for when they need to open a locked chest or fix their armor.

Kaiten Books is releasing Ichitomo's Shed that Skin, Ryugasaki-san! manga in English.



Images ©一智和智・ KADOKAWA 刊／「 便利屋斎藤さん、異世界に行く 」製作委員会

Source: Press Release