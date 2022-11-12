×
News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 31-November 6

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Weathering With You earns 7.5% rating

Makoto Shinkai's Weathering With You film aired on TV Asahi on Sunday, November 6 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 7.5% rating.



Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV November 6 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 9.1
Detective Conan NTV November 5 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 6.9
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV November 6 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 6.5
Doraemon TV Asahi November 5 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.9
One Piece Fuji TV November 6 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.6
My Hero Academia Season 6 NTV November 5 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 3.6
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi November 5 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.0
Spy×Family TV Tokyo November 5 (Sat) 23:00 30 min. 2.8
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury TBS November 6 (Sun) 17:00 30 min. 2.7
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E November 5 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.2

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 24-30
