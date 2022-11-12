News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 31-November 6
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Weathering With You earns 7.5% rating
Makoto Shinkai's Weathering With You film aired on TV Asahi on Sunday, November 6 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 7.5% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|November 6 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|9.1
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|November 5 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.9
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|November 6 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.5
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|November 5 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.9
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|November 6 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|3.6
|My Hero Academia Season 6
|NTV
|November 5 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|3.6
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|November 5 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|3.0
|Spy×Family
|TV Tokyo
|November 5 (Sat)
|23:00
|30 min.
|2.8
|Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury
|TBS
|November 6 (Sun)
|17:00
|30 min.
|2.7
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|November 5 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|2.2
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)