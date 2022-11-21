News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, November 7-13
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
My Hero Academia Season 6 earns 3.4% rating, Spy×Family earns 2.5% rating
This week's episode of the new live-action series of Takeshi Natsuhara and Kuromaru's Kurosagi - The Black Swindler manga aired on TBS on Friday, November 11 at 10:00 p.m. and earned a 6.9% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|November 13 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|9.6
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|November 13 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.0
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|November 12 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.3
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|November 13 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|3.7
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|November 12 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.4
|Delicious Party♡Precure
|TV Asahi
|November 13 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|3.4
|My Hero Academia Season 6
|NTV
|November 12 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|3.4
|Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury (Recap Episode)
|TBS
|November 13 (Sun)
|17:00
|30 min.
|2.9
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|November 12 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|2.7
|Spy×Family
|TV Tokyo
|November 12 (Sat)
|23:00
|30 min.
|2.5
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|November 12 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|1.9
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)