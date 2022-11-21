×
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, November 7-13

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
My Hero Academia Season 6 earns 3.4% rating, Spy×Family earns 2.5% rating

This week's episode of the new live-action series of Takeshi Natsuhara and Kuromaru's Kurosagi - The Black Swindler manga aired on TBS on Friday, November 11 at 10:00 p.m. and earned a 6.9% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV November 13 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 9.6
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV November 13 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 7.0
Detective Conan NTV November 12 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 6.3
One Piece Fuji TV November 13 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.7
Doraemon TV Asahi November 12 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.4
Delicious Party♡Precure TV Asahi November 13 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.4
My Hero Academia Season 6 NTV November 12 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 3.4
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury (Recap Episode) TBS November 13 (Sun) 17:00 30 min. 2.9
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi November 12 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 2.7
Spy×Family TV Tokyo November 12 (Sat) 23:00 30 min. 2.5
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E November 12 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 1.9

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

