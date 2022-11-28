Japanese Animation TV Ranking, November 14-20

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle aired on TV Tokyo on Friday, November 18 at 5:55 p.m., and it earned a 1.9% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)