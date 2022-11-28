×
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, November 14-20

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
My Hero Academia earns 3.4%; Gundam: Witch from Mercury, Spy×Family earn 2.4%

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle aired on TV Tokyo on Friday, November 18 at 5:55 p.m., and it earned a 1.9% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV November 20 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 9.6
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV November 20 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 6.4
Detective Conan NTV November 19 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 6.3
Doraemon TV Asahi November 19 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.7
One Piece Fuji TV November 20 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.5
My Hero Academia Season 6 NTV November 19 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 3.4
Delicious Party♡Precure TV Asahi November 20 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.3
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi November 19 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.0
Spy×Family TV Tokyo November 19 (Sat) 23:00 30 min. 2.4
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury TBS November 20 (Sun) 17:00 30 min. 2.4

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

