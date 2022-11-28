News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, November 14-20
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
My Hero Academia earns 3.4%; Gundam: Witch from Mercury, Spy×Family earn 2.4%
Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle aired on TV Tokyo on Friday, November 18 at 5:55 p.m., and it earned a 1.9% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|November 20 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|9.6
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|November 20 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.4
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|November 19 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.3
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|November 19 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.7
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|November 20 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|3.5
|My Hero Academia Season 6
|NTV
|November 19 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|3.4
|Delicious Party♡Precure
|TV Asahi
|November 20 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|3.3
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|November 19 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|3.0
|Spy×Family
|TV Tokyo
|November 19 (Sat)
|23:00
|30 min.
|2.4
|Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury
|TBS
|November 20 (Sun)
|17:00
|30 min.
|2.4
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)