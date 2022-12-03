×
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, November 21-27

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Violet Evergarden: The Movie aired with 5.1% rating

Taichi Ishidate and Kyoto Animation's Violet Evergarden: The Movie anime aired on NTV on Friday, November 25 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 5.1% rating.

This week's episode of the new live-action series of Takeshi Natsuhara and Kuromaru's Kurosagi - The Black Swindler manga aired on TBS on Friday, November 25 at 10:00 p.m. and earned a 7.5% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV November 27 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 8.1
Detective Conan NTV November 26 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 6.7
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV November 27 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 6.2
My Hero Academia Season 6 NTV November 26 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 3.7
One Piece Fuji TV November 27 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.5
Doraemon TV Asahi November 26 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.3
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi November 26 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 2.9
Delicious Party♡Precure TV Asahi November 27 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 2.7
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E November 26 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.6
Spy×Family TV Tokyo November 26 (Sat) 23:00 30 min. 2.4

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

