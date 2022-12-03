News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, November 21-27
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Violet Evergarden: The Movie aired with 5.1% rating
Taichi Ishidate and Kyoto Animation's Violet Evergarden: The Movie anime aired on NTV on Friday, November 25 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 5.1% rating.
This week's episode of the new live-action series of Takeshi Natsuhara and Kuromaru's Kurosagi - The Black Swindler manga aired on TBS on Friday, November 25 at 10:00 p.m. and earned a 7.5% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|November 27 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|8.1
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|November 26 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.7
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|November 27 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.2
|My Hero Academia Season 6
|NTV
|November 26 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|3.7
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|November 27 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|3.5
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|November 26 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.3
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|November 26 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|2.9
|Delicious Party♡Precure
|TV Asahi
|November 27 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|2.7
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|November 26 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|2.6
|Spy×Family
|TV Tokyo
|November 26 (Sat)
|23:00
|30 min.
|2.4
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)