News
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steeli Northern War Anime Reveals More Cast, January 2023 Debut

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Kouki Uchiyama, Haruhiko Jo, Inori Minase, Jun Fukushima, more join cast

The official website for The Legend of Heroes: Sen no Kiseki Northern War, Tatsunoko Pro's television anime of Nihon Falcom's The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel (Eiyū Densetsu Sen no Kiseki) game series, revealed on Thursday additional cast members and its January 2023 premiere.

The additional cast members include (pictured above, top from left to right):

Cast members (pictured above, below from left to right):

The anime's previously announced main cast includes:

Nihon Falcom announced the anime in March 2021, with a planned 2022 premiere, but later announced that the anime will premiere in 2023.

Hidekazu Sato (Aquarion Logos, Basquash!, The Slayers Next) is directing the anime, titled The Legend of Heroes: Sen no Kiseki Northern War. Mina Ōsawa (The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest) is designing the characters. Shōji Hara (PriPara) is credited as the original character designer. Mao Emura is in charge of animation story verification as well as series composition along with Hideki Ryо̄ga.

The anime was originally announced as a global project with the Taiwanese game company UserJoy (the developer of Falcom's works in Asia outside Japan), Funimation, content fund SYOU, and anime planning and production company NADA.

The original game series depicted the story of Rean Schwarzer in the military academy in the Erebonian Empire, but the anime will have a story that centers on the western part of the Zemurian continent based on the games.

Sources: The Legend of Heroes: Sen no Kiseki Northern War anime's website (link 2), Comic Natalie

