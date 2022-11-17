The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steeli Northern War Anime Reveals More Cast, January 2023 Debut

The official website for The Legend of Heroes: Sen no Kiseki Northern War , Tatsunoko Pro 's television anime of Nihon Falcom's The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel ( Eiyū Densetsu Sen no Kiseki ) game series, revealed on Thursday additional cast members and its January 2023 premiere.

The additional cast members include (pictured above, top from left to right):

Haruhiko Jo as Grak Gromash

as Grak Gromash Mie Sonozaki as Jeina Storm

as Jeina Storm Takayuki Kondō as Logan Mugart

Cast members (pictured above, below from left to right):

The anime's previously announced main cast includes:

Nihon Falcom announced the anime in March 2021, with a planned 2022 premiere, but later announced that the anime will premiere in 2023.

Hidekazu Sato ( Aquarion Logos , Basquash! , The Slayers Next ) is directing the anime, titled The Legend of Heroes: Sen no Kiseki Northern War . Mina Ōsawa ( The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest ) is designing the characters. Shōji Hara ( PriPara ) is credited as the original character designer. Mao Emura is in charge of animation story verification as well as series composition along with Hideki Ryо̄ga.

The anime was originally announced as a global project with the Taiwanese game company UserJoy (the developer of Falcom's works in Asia outside Japan), Funimation , content fund SYOU , and anime planning and production company NADA.

The original game series depicted the story of Rean Schwarzer in the military academy in the Erebonian Empire, but the anime will have a story that centers on the western part of the Zemurian continent based on the games.