North American Anime, Manga Releases, November 27-December 3

Lynzee and James discuss the wild rollercoaster that is Chainsaw Man episode 8. Does Denji do the deed with Himeno? Will Denji ever get the taste of vomit out of his mouth? Are all the Devil Hunters' lives in danger?

