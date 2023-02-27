News
Crunchyroll Adds Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Anime's Hindi Dub
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Crunchyroll began streaming a Hindi dub for the television anime adaptation of Iro Aida's Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun (Jibaku Shōnen Hanako-kun) manga on Saturday. The streaming platform currently hosts the first three episodes of the dub.
The anime premiered in Japan in January 2020. The show had 12 episodes.
Crunchyroll describes the story:
Kamome Academy is rumored to have many mysteries, the strangest of which involves the mischievous ghost of Hanako-kun. When occult-loving high schooler Nene Yashiro accidentally becomes bonded to him, she uncovers a hidden world of supernatural beings. Now the two of them are conspiring to keep the peace between student and supernatural—that is, if they can only stay out of trouble themselves.
Masaomi Andō (Astra Lost in Space, School-Live!, Hakumei and Mikochi) directed the anime at Lerche (School-Live!, Scum's Wish, Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World). Yasuhiro Nakanishi (Carole & Tuesday, Descending Stories: Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju, BanG Dream!) oversaw and wrote the series scripts. Mayuka Itou (chief animation director for Hakumei and Mikochi) designed the characters, and Yūji Higa was the animation producer. "Chibaku Shōnen Band" — a musical unit comprised of Yoji Ikuta (from Penguin Research), musician Masayoshi Ōishi, and ZiNG — performed the opening theme song "No.7." Akari Kitō performed the ending theme song "Tiny Light."
Aida launched the manga in Square Enix's G Fantasy magazine in 2014. Square Enix shipped the manga's 19th compiled book volume on Monday. Yen Press is releasing the manga digitally in English and launched the 17th volume in print on Febraury 21.
Source: Crunchyroll via Ketan Kava's Instagram account