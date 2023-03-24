Phoenix: Eden17 Anime's Video Reveals Staff

Disney+ unveiled a new special video and a new teaser visual on Friday for Phoenix: Eden17 , a new anime of Osamu Tezuka 's Phoenix manga. The video reveals the anime's staff as they comment on the anime's production, and also shows some footage of the anime.

© Beyond C.

Shōjirō Nishimi ( Mutafukaz , Batman: Gotham Knight "Have I Got a Story for You," Ani-Kuri 15 "Invasion from Space - Hiroshi's Case") is directing the anime at Studio 4°C . Tatsuzou Nishida ( Children of the Sea chief animator) is designing the characters, and is also the chief animation director. Shinji Kimura ( Children of the Sea ) is the art director. Akiko Saito is the technical line director and CGI director. Kengo Shigemura is editing.

The anime will debut on Disney+ exclusively worldwide (except in Mainland China).

The anime follows a woman named Romi and her partner as they depart from the devastated Earth and head for a new life on the planet Eden17. However, life has already been made extinct on the new world, so Romi finds herself eking out an even harsher life there.