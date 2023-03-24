News
Phoenix: Eden17 Anime's Video Reveals Staff
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Disney+ unveiled a new special video and a new teaser visual on Friday for Phoenix: Eden17, a new anime of Osamu Tezuka's Phoenix manga. The video reveals the anime's staff as they comment on the anime's production, and also shows some footage of the anime.
Shōjirō Nishimi (Mutafukaz, Batman: Gotham Knight "Have I Got a Story for You," Ani-Kuri 15 "Invasion from Space - Hiroshi's Case") is directing the anime at Studio 4°C. Tatsuzou Nishida (Children of the Sea chief animator) is designing the characters, and is also the chief animation director. Shinji Kimura (Children of the Sea) is the art director. Akiko Saito is the technical line director and CGI director. Kengo Shigemura is editing.
The anime will debut on Disney+ exclusively worldwide (except in Mainland China).
The anime follows a woman named Romi and her partner as they depart from the devastated Earth and head for a new life on the planet Eden17. However, life has already been made extinct on the new world, so Romi finds herself eking out an even harsher life there.
Sources: Disney+ YouTube channel, Comic Natalie