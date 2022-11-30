Studio 4°C Animates Osamu Tezuka's Phoenix Manga for Disney+ in 2023

Story of girl leaving Earth for promise of new life on another world

Disney+ announced on Wednesday that Studio 4°C is animating Phoenix : Eden17 , a new adaptation of Osamu Tezuka 's Phoenix manga for exclusive worldwide streaming (except in Mainland China) on Disney+ in 2023.

The anime follows the girl Romi and her partner as they depart from the devastated Earth and head for a new life on the planet Eden17. However, life has already been made extinct on the new world, so Romi finds herself eking out an even harsher life there.

Source: Comic Nata