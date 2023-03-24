Saga of Tanya the Evil Author's Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune Sci-fi Novels Get Anime in May 2023

Netflix announced at AnimeJapan 2023 that it is producing an anime adaptation of author Carlo Zen and illustrator so-bin 's Yakitori science-fiction novel series, titled Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune . The anime will debut exclusively on Netflix in May 2023.

The sci-fi novels are set in a future where the solar system is dominated by trade federations who are in constant conflict. In order to escape his restrictive homeland of Japan, and under the recommendation of his military cook friend Pupkin, Akira enlists in a trade federation orbital drop infantry unit. Such infantry are notorious for their 70% casualty rate, and are nicknamed "yakitori" for their expendability.

The anime's cast includes:

Hideki Anbo is directing the anime at Arect . Mitsuyasu Sakai ( Cyberteam in Akihabara , EUREKA SEVEN AO , AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline SF setting research) is writing the anime. Atsushi Yamagata ( Genocyber , Yokohama Kaidashi Kikou , Bright: Samurai Soul ) is designing the characters. Ken Ishii is composing the music.

Zen and so-bin published the first volume of the novel series under Hayakawa Publishing in August 2017, and published the second volume in April 2018.

Zen launched the The Saga of Tanya the Evil military drama light novel series with illustrations by Shinobu Shinotsuki in 2013, and Kadokawa published the 12th novel volume in February 2020. Chika Tōjō 's manga adaptation is serializing in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comp Ace magazine, and the 26th volume shipped in October 2021. Yen Press is releasing both for North America.

The novels inspired an anime adaptation that premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation streamed an English dub . The anime also had a film that opened in Japan in February 2019, with a returning staff and cast. Crunchyroll screened the film in the United States in May 2019, and began streaming it in September 2019.

so-bin is perhaps best known as the illustrator and original character designer for Kugane Maruyama 's Overlord fantasy novel series.