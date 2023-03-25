New Rurouni Kenshin Anime Reveals 3rd Promo Video, 2 More Cast Members

The AnimeJapan 2023 stage event for the new television anime project based on Nobuhiro Watsuki 's Rurouni Kenshin manga announced two more cast members on on Saturday. Yūma Uchida will voice Shinomori Aoshi, and Saori Ōnishi will voice Takani Megami. The event also revealed a new promo video.

©和月伸宏／集英社・「るろうに剣心 －明治剣客浪漫譚－」製作委員会

The anime will premiere on'sprogramming block in July.

Sōma Saitō stars in the series as Kenshin Himura, and Rie Takahashi costars as Kaoru Kamiya. Taku Yashiro will play Sanosuke Sagara, and Makoto Koichi will voice Yahiko Myojin.

The anime will re-adapt the main manga series.

Hideyo Yamamoto ( Strike the Blood , Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka , Cells at Work! Code Black ) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS . Terumi Nishii is designing the characters, and Hideyuki Kurata is in charge of series composition. Yū Takami is composing the music.

Watsuki and his novelist wife/story collaborator Kaoru Kurosaki launched the Rurouni Kenshin : Hokkaido Arc ( Rurouni Kenshin, Meiji Kenkaku Romantan : Hokkaido-hen ) manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in September 2017. The manga went on hiatus in December 2017 following Watsuki being charged for possession of child pornography. The series later resumed publication in June 2018.

Viz Media had been simultaneously publishing the manga in English, but stopped after the manga went on hiatus in 2017.

Watsuki first launched his 28-volume Rurouni Kenshin manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1994. The manga has more than 72 million copies in circulation worldwide. The manga centers around Kenshin Himura, once a deadly assassin during the Meiji Restoration, who is trying to find a new life beyond violence.

The manga has since been adapted into a 95-episode TV anime series, an anime film, three original video anime projects, five live-action films, and a stage musical by the all-female musical theater troupe Takarazuka Revue.

Source: AnimeJapan 2023 stage event