Doraemon 2023 Film Stays at #1, My Happy Marriage at #2

© 藤子プロ・小学館・テレビ朝日・シンエイ・ADK 2023

in English), the 42nd film in the, stayed at #1 in its fifth weekend. The film sold 286,000 tickets for 326,477,110 yen (about US$2.45 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold 2.77 million tickets for a cumulative total of 3,296,199,600 yen (about US$24.8 million) since opening.

The film opened in Japan on March 3 and sold 542,000 tickets for 663 million yen (about US$4.87 million) in its first three days.

The film is set in a perfect, utopian world in the sky, where everyone lives happily. Adventurers have equated the land with other mythical cities, such as Atlantis or Ryūgū-jō. Doraemon and Nobita set out on an adventure to find the utopia with the help of a gadget that is brand-new for the film, the time zeppelin equipped with a time warp function.

Takumi Dōyama ( Genbanojō , Doraemon episodes) directed the film. Ryota Kosawa ( Always: Sunset on Third Street , Great Pretender ) penned the script — his first for a Doraemon film. The television anime's current cast members reprised their roles for the film. Ren Nagase of the idol group King & Prince made his voice acting debut as the "perfect cat robot" Sonya in the film.



© 2023映画『わたしの幸せな結婚』製作委員会

The live-action film of writerand illustrator's) light novel series stayed at #2 in its third weekend. The film sold 149,000 tickets for 225 million yen (about US$1.69 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold 1,376,000 tickets for a cumulative total of 1,810,937,180 yen (about US$13.6 million) since opening.

The film opened on March 17 and ranked at #1 in its opening weekend. The film sold 479,700 tickets for 654 million yen (about US$4.97 million) in its first three days.

Ren Meguro from the idol group Snow Man stars as Kiyoka, while Mio Imada stars as Miyo. Ayuko Tsukahara directed the film, with a script by Tomoe Kanno.

Agitogi and Tsukioka launched the novel series in January 2019. Yen Press licensed the light novels. The novels are also inspiring an upcoming television anime adaptation by Kinema Citrus .



© 2023「映画刀剣乱舞」製作委員会/NITRO PLUS・EXNOA LLC

(Touken Ranbu the Movie: Dawn), thelive-action film's opened at #4 with 224,711,840 yen (about US$ 1.71 million) on Friday.

Hiroki Suzuki , Yoshihiro Aramaki, Masanari Wada , and Fūma Sadamoto return as Mikazuki Munechika, Yamanbagiri Kunihiro, Heshikiri Hasebe, and Honebami Tōshirō respectively. Akira Emoto plays Fujiwara no Michinaga, while Kanji Tsuda plays Minamoto no Raikō, and Terunosuke Takezai plays Abe no Seimei. Saiji Yakumo (live-action Mars ) is once again directing the film, with a script by Hideyuki Kobashi and Jin Haganeya .

The Touken Ranbu franchise 's first live-action film opened in Japan in January 2019. The film ranked at #5 in its opening weekend.

The Touken Ranbu "sword personification training game" takes famous swords from Japanese history and interprets them as bishōnen . Nitroplus designed the characters and scenario. The game launched in Japan in January 2015.



© 石森プロ・東映／2023「シン・仮面ライダー」製作委員会

'slive-action film dropped from #3 to #5 in its third weekend. The film earned 186,795,820 yen (about US$1.41 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has earned a cumulative total of 1,503,750,550 yen (about US$11.3 million).

The film opened on March 17 and ranked at #2 in its opening weekend. The film sold 345,000 tickets to earn 542 million yen (about US$4.12 million) in its first three days.

Anno directed, wrote, and produced the film. Shotaro Ishinomori is credited as the original creator. Katsuro Onoue is credited as associate director, with Ikki Todoroki as assistant director. Famed designers Mahiro Maeda , Ikuto Yamashita , and Yutaka Izubuchi — who have collaborated with Anno on many previous projects such as Evangelion — were the designers for the film. Isao Tsuge was the costume designer. Taku Iwasaki ( Read or Die , Jormungand , Gurren Lagann ) composed the music.

Sousuke Ikematsu plays Takeshi Hongo/Kamen Rider, while Minami Hamabe plays Ruriko Midorikawa.



©I.T.PLANNING,INC. ©2022 THE FIRST SLAM DUNK Film Partners

, the new anime film of'sbasketball manga, earned 152,143,800 yen (about US$1.15 million) from Friday to Sunday. It dropped from #4 to #6 in its 18th weekend. The film has earned a cumulative total of 12,749,676,940 yen (about US$96 million).

The film is now the 25th highest-earning film of all time in Japan, as well as the 11th highest-earning anime film. The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend. The film sold 847,000 tickets and earned 1,295,808,780 yen (about US$9.50 million) over its opening weekend.

Inoue personally directed the film at Toei Animation and wrote the script. Among the listed staff members are character designer/animation director Yasuyuki Ebara ( Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) and technical directors Katsuhiko Kitada ( Attack on Titan episodes, Major: Yūjō no Winning Shot ), Naoki Miyahara ( Digimon Adventure , Popin Q ), Toshio Ōhashi ( LayereD Stories 0 ), and Yū Kamatani ( Looking for Magical DoReMi , Precure Super Stars! ).



©円谷プロ ©2023 TRIGGER・雨宮哲／「劇場版グリッドマンユニバース」製作委員会

Thefilm, which crosses over theandanime, dropped from #5 to #8 in its second weekend. The film added 98,972,200 yen (about US$752,000) to its cumulative total of 334,809,580 yen (about US$2.54 million).

The film opened in Japan on March 24. The film screened in 151 theaters, and had the highest per-screen average revenue for films that screened in more than 100 theaters that weekend.

The film stars a returning cast from SSSS.GRIDMAN and SSSS.DYNAZENON .

Akira Amemiya returned to direct the film at studio Trigger . Other returning staff members include scriptwriter Keiichi Hasegawa , character designer Masaru Sakamoto , and composer Shiro Sagisu .



"World Tour Jōei: Kimetsu no Yaiba Jōgen Shūketsu, Soshite Katanakaji no Sato e" (World Tour Screenings: Demon Slayer: The Upper Ranks Gather and Onward to the Swordsmith Village), the theatrical screenings of the upcoming Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Katanakaji no Sato-Hen ) television anime, dropped off the top 10 in its ninth weekend.

The live-action film of Kujira Anan 's And Yet, You Are So Sweet ( Na no ni, Chigira-kun ga Amasugiru ) manga dropped off the top 10 in its fifth weekend.

The Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rule the Stage (Bad Ass Temple vs. Matenrō) compilation film dropped from #3 to #4 in the mini-theater ranking in its second weekend.

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2, link 3, link 4), comScore via KOFIC