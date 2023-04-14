Suzume Earns US$680,000 at N. American Box Office from Preview Screenings

Film had preview screenings on Thursday ahead of Friday opening

Suzume

revealed on Friday that's film earned US$680,000 at the North American box office from preview screenings at 2,028 theaters on Thursday.

Shinkai's previous Weathering With You anime film earned US$3,039,961 in its first two fan preview screening days in January 2020. The film earned US$1,586,217 during its Wednesday preview screening and US$1,445,534 during its Thursday screening, ranking at #2 in the U.S. box office on both days.

Suzume opened in North America on Friday. Crunchyroll is streaming the film in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub.

Crunchyroll , Sony Pictures Entertainment , Wild Bunch International, and Eurozoom began screening the film worldwide except in Asia starting on Wednesday. Crunchyroll is handling North American distribution, while Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment is handling distribution in Latin America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, Africa, and portions of Europe. Crunchyroll , Sony Pictures Entertainment , Wild Bunch International, and Eurozoom is releasing the film in French- and German-speaking Europe. The film is planned to screen in 199 countries and territories.

The film opened at #1 on November 11 and sold 1.33 million tickets to earn 1.88 billion yen (about US$13.49 million) in its first three days.

The film sold 38.7% more tickets and earned 47.4% more than Shinkai's acclaimed your name. film, which earned 1,277,960,000 yen (about US$12.51 million at the time) in its first three days. It also sold 14.8% more tickets and earned 14.4% more than Shinkai's previous film Weathering With You , marking the strongest opening three days of Shinkai's films.

The film has earned a cumulative total of 14,310,602,380 yen (about US$109 million) as of Sunday surpassing the 14.23 billion yen (about US$108 million in current conversion) lifetime Japanese box office earnings of his previous film Weathering With You ( Tenki no Ko ). The film has thus become the 14th highest-earning film of all time in Japan, as well as the eighth highest-earning anime film of all time in Japan. Hayao Miyazaki 's Ponyo is directly above it in both rankings, with 15.50 billion yen (about US$118 million).

Actress Nanoka Hara voices the heroine Suzume Iwato in the film. SixTONES idol group member Hokuto Matsumura (live-action Liar × Liar film's Tōru, live-action xxxHOLiC film's Shizuka Doumeki) made his voice acting debut in the film as Sōta Munakata, a young man who embarks on a journey with Suzume as the "Door-Closing Master."

Shinkai ( your name. , Weathering With You ) directed the film and wrote the screenplay. He is also credited with the original story. Masayoshi Tanaka ( your name. , Weathering With You ) designed the characters. Kenichi Tsuchiya ( your name. , Garden of Words ) was the animation director. Takumi Tanji ( Children Who Chase Lost Voices ) was the art director. CoMix Wave Films and Story Inc. produced the movie. TOHO is distributing the film. Seattle-based Hollywood film composer Kazuma Jinnouchi ( Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 , RWBY: Ice Queendom ) scored the film alongside RADWIMPS . TikTok performer Toaka performed one of the film's theme songs "Suzume."



