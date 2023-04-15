Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine Anime Film Earns 850 Million Yen on 1st Day

© 2023 青山剛昌/名探偵コナン製作委員会

(Iron Submarine), the 26th film in thefranchise, opened in Japan on Friday, selling about 580,000 tickets to earn approximately 850 million yen (about US$6.35 million) on its opening day. The film earned 63% more on its first day than the previous film,

TOHO is aiming for the new film to be the first in the franchise to earn 10 billion yen.

The film's story takes place on the Hachijō-jima island south of central Tokyo. Many engineers from around the world gather to witness the launch of a new system that connects all law enforcement camera systems around the world and enables facial recognition worldwide. Conan also heads there with an invitation from Sonoko. He receives a message from Subaru Okiya, who says that a Europol agent has been murdered in Germany by the Black Organization's Gin. Perturbed, Conan tours the new facility, just in time for the Black Organization to kidnap a female engineer, seeking a piece of important data in her USB drive.

Yuzuru Tachikawa ( Mob Psycho 100 , Blue Giant , Case Closed: Zero the Enforcer , Death Parade ) directed the film, and Takeharu Sakurai (six other Detective Conan films including Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet ) wrote the screenplay. Yūgo Kanno ( Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween , Psycho-Pass , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders ) composed the music.

Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween ( Meitantei Conan: Halloween no Hanayome ), the Detective Conan franchise's 25th anime film, opened in Japan in April 2022 and sold 1,321,944 tickets for 1,907,467,150 yen (about US$15.06 million at the time) in its first three days. The film re-screened near Halloween last year, which helped the film become the current highest-earning anime film in the Detective Conan franchise. The film eventually earned 9.78 billion yen (about US$73.8 million) as of last December.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web