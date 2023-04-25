2nd Live-Action 'Tomorrow, I Will Be Someone's Girlfriend' Season's Trailers Reveal Theme Songs, More Cast

Ivudot, DUSTCELL perform songs; Mizuki Kayashima, Noriko Iriyama join cast

The official website for the second season of the live-action series of Hinao Wono 's Ashita, Watashi wa Dareka no Kanojo manga began streaming three new trailers for the series on Tuesday. The trailers reveal and preview the season's opening theme song "Bukkowashite yo" (Destroy it Utterly) by Ivudot, the ending theme song "Caffeine" by DUSTCELL, and two new cast members. The third trailer is specifically for the special that will launch the season.

The new cast members include:

Mizuki Kayashima as Runa, a college student working at a "soapland parlor" (euphemistic "massage" parlor)

©「明日、私は誰かのカノジョ」製作委員会・MBS

Noriko Iriyama as Emi, a woman working in the same establishment as Runa

©「明日、私は誰かのカノジョ」製作委員会・MBS

The second season will premiere on MBS and TBS on May 2. The new season season will begin with a two-episode prologue special focusing on the character Yua "Yuateya" Takahashi and her past. Nagisa Saitō reprises her role as Yua.

©「明日、私は誰かのカノジョ」製作委員会・MBS

©「明日、私は誰かのカノジョ」製作委員会・MBS

Keito Tsuna as Hayato

Miu Arai as Kokoro

Yū Inaba as Iwasaki

Ren Ishikawa as Mirai

Manami Hashimoto as Letter-sensei

Kyoya Honda as Yūto Maki

Other cast members include (left to right in top row then bottom row):

The manga is an omnibus story, switching between different protagonists in different stories. The protagonists are mostly female in different social contexts, and the story chronicles modern, bitter, and complex romances.

The first season of the manga's live-action series adaptation premiered on MBS and TBS in April 2022. Disney+ added the series for worldwide streaming with the English title Tomorrow, I Will Be Someone's Girlfriend .

Wono launched the manga on Cygames ' Cycomi manga website in May 2019. Shogakukan will publish the manga's 14th compiled book volume on May 19. The manga ranked #18 for male readers in the 2022 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook in 2021. It also won "Best Shojo Manga" in the 68th Shogakukan Manga Awards in 2022.